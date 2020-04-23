Samsung offering huge discounts and free phone repairs for healthcare professionals

Samsung US is now offering free repairs for first responders and healthcare professionals with Samsung phones. Cracked screen and battery replacement are included as part of this free service. Doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters, with a valid ID are eligible for Samsung’s free repair program through June 30, 2020.

Here’s how this program works:

Set up a repair through one of the following options: Visit a local uBreakiFix location. You can find the nearest store using our service locator. To set up a mail-in repair, get in touch with us at 1-800-SAMSUNG and indicate you are a First Responder. We will cover shipping costs for the repair of your device.



Samsung is also extending its employee discount program to all first responders and their families. Through employee discount, doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters, with a valid ID can enjoy up to 30% off Samsung products. You can find the deals here.

Source: Samsung