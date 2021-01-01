Samsung Notebook Plus2 detailed in official unboxing video

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Notebook Plus2

Samsung last month officially announced the Samsung Notebook Plus2 Windows laptop. Today, Samsung published the official unboxing video of this laptop. Samsung Notebook Plus2 is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA MX450 discrete GPU, and up to 16GB of RAM. You can check out the unboxing video below.

Tech Specs:

Samsung Notebook Plus2
Dimension*359.2 x 241.3 x 18.8 mm
*Weights and Height vary depending on manufacturing process.
Weight*1.81 kg ~ 1.89 kg
*Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.
 OSWindows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Linux
*Availability varies by region.
Display15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare
CPU11th Gen Intel® Core i7, i5, i3, Pentium, Celeron
*Availability varies by region.
Graphic*Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (Int.)
NVIDIA MX450 (Ext.)
*May differ by market and product.
ColorMystic Gray, Pure White
Memory*Up to 16GB (DDR4)
*Availability varies by region.
Storage*(HDD) 1TB
*Availability varies by region.
(NVMe SSD) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
*Availability varies by region.
*MicroSD card sold separately.
Camera720p
AudioStereo Speakers (1.5W x 2)
Connectivity*802.11 ax 2X2 / 802.11 ac 1X1, Bluetooth® v 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet
*May differ by market.
Battery43Wh
Ports*1 USB-C®, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, MicroSD, HDMI, Headphone-out/Microphone-in Combo, LAN, Security Slot
*Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments