Samsung Notebook Plus2 detailed in official unboxing video

Samsung last month officially announced the Samsung Notebook Plus2 Windows laptop. Today, Samsung published the official unboxing video of this laptop. Samsung Notebook Plus2 is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, NVIDIA MX450 discrete GPU, and up to 16GB of RAM. You can check out the unboxing video below.
Tech Specs:
|Samsung Notebook Plus2
|Dimension*
|359.2 x 241.3 x 18.8 mm
*Weights and Height vary depending on manufacturing process.
|Weight*
|1.81 kg ~ 1.89 kg
*Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.
|OS
|Windows 10 Pro
Windows 10 Home
Linux
*Availability varies by region.
|Display
|15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7, i5, i3, Pentium, Celeron
*Availability varies by region.
|Graphic*
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (Int.)
NVIDIA MX450 (Ext.)
*May differ by market and product.
|Color
|Mystic Gray, Pure White
|Memory*
|Up to 16GB (DDR4)
*Availability varies by region.
|Storage*
|(HDD) 1TB
*Availability varies by region.
(NVMe SSD) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
*Availability varies by region.
*MicroSD card sold separately.
|Camera
|720p
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (1.5W x 2)
|Connectivity*
|802.11 ax 2X2 / 802.11 ac 1X1, Bluetooth® v 5.1, Gigabit Ethernet
*May differ by market.
|Battery
|43Wh
|Ports*
|1 USB-C®, 1 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, MicroSD, HDMI, Headphone-out/Microphone-in Combo, LAN, Security Slot
*Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.
Source: Samsung
Comments