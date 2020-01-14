Last year we saw companies acknowledging the importance of high refresh rate screens on smartphones. We saw 90 and 120 Hz smartphones from different companies. The trend seems to carry onto 2020 as OnePlus recently confirmed 120 Hz screen for their next flagship phones.

However, it looks like the memo didn’t reach the Korean giant as Samsung has decided to drop the high refresh screen option from the upcoming Galaxy S20 series. Samsung Insider Ice Universe confirmed that Samsung has dropped the WQHD 120 Hz option.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

The company still plans to have an FHD 120 Hz option but if you want better resolution then you will need to sacrifice the higher refresh rate. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series along with Galaxy Fold 2 on February 11 in San Francisco.