Huawei has Leica and OnePlus has Hasselblad, and today a new rumour surfaced suggesting Samsung may also turn to an old-school camera brand to boost their picture-taking credibility.

Reliable leaker Ice Universe reports that Samsung is looking to hook up with Olympus for their next handset.

The only fly in the ointment is that Olympus has recently sold its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners last year, but the company may have retained rights to license its name.

If true, the upgraded camera is expected to show up on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S22.

via PhoneArena