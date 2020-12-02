The excitement around the Galaxy S21 series is growing as we’re nearing the end of 2020. Apart from the S21 lineup, people are equally excited about the Note21, but for all the wrong reasons. Tech pundits were divided over whether or not Samsung will discontinue the Note series from 2021. Nevertheless, a recent report from ETNews suggested that Samsung might release a Note20 successor next year.

However, it seems that Samsung is still not sure when it comes to releasing the Note21. According to reliable tipster @cozyplanes, Samsung Galaxy Note21 is currently in the early stages of development, and while that’s definitely good news for Note lovers, here is a word of warning: the tipster says that this is the stage where new products are scrapped.

Clearly, whether or not Samsung will release the Galaxy Note21 series next year is still not clear. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung is reportedly adding support for the S Pen to S21 Ultra, so those who love to take notes on their phones won’t miss the Note series much.

Meanwhile, Samsung is giving finishing touches to the Galaxy S21 series, and if rumors are to be believed, the company is all set to release its new flagship lineup in January next year. How many of you’re excited about the Galaxy S21? Let’s know in the comments below.