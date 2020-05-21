Samsung Canada has accidentally confirmed the first Galaxy Book S with Intel processor. The company accidentally listed a Galaxy Book with model number NP767XCM-K01CA on the website.

According to the listing which was immediately taken down, the new Galaxy Book S will come with an unknown Lake Field Intel Core i5 processor. The listing also revealed that the new device will be coming with 13.3-inch Full HD display which is paired with Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor and 8GB of RAM. Samsung has also added a 47Wh battery to power the hardware.

The laptop will come with Dual USB-C ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and microSD card support and will have a fingerprint scanner built into the power button. For storage, the laptop will offer two options- 128 GB and 512 GB. Galaxy Book S will be available in Mercury Gray and Earthy Gold.

Via SamMobile