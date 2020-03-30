Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M11 today. The company quietly listed the phone on its UAE website but didn’t hold a press event for the official launch.

The budget-oriented Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch LCD Infinity-O screen with HD+ resolution and an 8 MP camera on the top. On the back, we have a triple camera setup with 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP depth sensor along with a physical fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage which can be expanded using microSD card slot (up to 512 GB).

In terms of connectivity, the phone has a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack along with GPS, 4G LTE (dual SIM). Unfortunately, the device doesn’t come with NFC so you can’t take advantage of Samsung Pay or any other NFC payment app. To power the hardware, Galaxy M11 has 5000mAh and it supports 15W charging. Samsung hasn’t revealed the SoC but reports suggest that the device will come with Snapdragon 450 chipset.

There’s no word on pricing or availability at the moment but we expect Samsung to make an official announcement confirming those soon.