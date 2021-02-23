Samsung announces ISOCELL GN2, a new 50-megapixel image sensor with Dual Pixel Pro auto-focus technology

Samsung today announced the new ISOCELL GN2, a new 50-megapixel image sensor with large 1.4-micrometer (?m)-sized pixels for high-end smartphones. The GN2 offers up to 100Mp imaging, improved auto-focusing through new Dual Pixel Pro technology and staggered HDR.
Highlights of ISOCELL GN2:
- With 50 million 1.4?m-sized pixels on hand, the GN2 offers exceptionally detailed photographs in regular settings. In low-lit environments such as indoors, the sensor can simulate a larger 2.8?m-pixel with four-pixel-binning technology to absorb more light, delivering brighter and sharper images.
- The GN2 offers an option to take pictures in 100Mp resolutions. In 100Mp mode, the GN2 meticulously re-arranges the color pixels using an intelligent re-mosaic algorithm, creating three individual layers of 50Mp frames in green, red and blue. These frames are then up-scaled and merged to produce a single ultra-high 100Mp resolution photograph.
- The ISOCELL GN2 is Samsung’s first image sensor to offer Dual Pixel Pro, the company’s most advanced phase-detection auto-focus solution yet. By employing two photodiodes within every pixel of the image sensor, Dual Pixel Pro makes use of one hundred million phase detecting agents for ultra-fast auto-focusing.
- For taking pictures in mixed-light environments, such as sunsets or indoors with daylight coming through a window, the GN2 increases its dynamic range with a staggered-HDR feature, a time-multiplexed HDR technology that uses rolling shutters over the same pixel arrays to capture multiple frames in short, middle, and long exposures.
- The GN2 also comes with Smart ISO and Smart ISO Pro. Smart ISO intelligently sets the sensor’s conversion gain, allowing the picture to be taken using an optimal ISO; low ISO for brighter outdoors or high for dimmer indoors. Unlike Smart ISO, which uses readouts from a single ISO per picture, Smart ISO Pro, which uses an intra-scene dual conversion gain (iDCG) solution, takes readouts from both high and low ISO to instantly create high dynamic range images with less motion-artifacts.
- The GN2 supports full-HD videos at 480 frames-per-second (fps) or 4K at 120fps, enabling wider possibilities for mobile video-shooting.
The ISOCELL GN2 is already in mass production. We can expect it in the upcoming Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone.
Source: Samsung
