According to a report published by CounterPoint Research, with a shipment volume market share of 34%, Samsung is now the top-selling premium smartphone brand in India. Apple has managed the second position with the iPhone 11 contributing 17% to the total smartphone shipments. OnePlus, after a long time, has slipped to number three in India.

If the report from CounterPoint is to be believed, affordable premium smartphones like the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and the ultra-premium Galaxy S20 series contributed mostly to the growth of sales, thus helping Samsung to regain its top position in the premium segment in India. However, the report predicts that Samsung’s Q2 results won’t be as impressive as the first quarter due to the nation-wide lockdown in India.

While Samsung currently holds the number one position in the premium segment, with a 55% share, Apple is still the number one brand when it comes to ultra-premium smartphones(>?45000 or roughly >$600). Impressive sales number posted by iPhone 11 is the key reason behind Apple’s success.

As stated by CounterPoint, the reason behind OnePlus has fallen behind Samsung and Apple is the fact that its share declined to 8% in the ultra-premium segment. The report attributed OnePlus’ decline to the fact that many users held off their purchases until the launch of the OnePlus 8 series. Although OnePlus has slipped to the third position, the OnePlus 7T with total shipments of 11% is the second most-selling smartphone after the iPhone 11.