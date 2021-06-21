Samsung is making a radical change to its smartwatch trajectory by hooking up with Google to merge Tizen and Wear OS and today the company announced an event where they will reveal exactly what the result of this unholy marriage is.

Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress #MWC21 on Monday, 28 June: https://t.co/a5dH36ojEN pic.twitter.com/4pZRGCLP4B — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 21, 2021

The event will be during the delayed MWC event next week, on the 28th June 2021, and will be streamed via Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Samsung says they will be showing off a “new watch experience” which will include “reimagining smartwatches,” and the company will presumably show off its Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

They will also show off “how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles,” so additional devices can be expected.

The session will start at 1:15PM ET on Monday, June 28th.

via Engagdet