At Samsung’s Developers Conference 2021 event today they announced a number of improvements coming to OneUI on Samsung handsets.

One unexpected announcement however was that Samsung was also bringing OneUI to Windows 11, with what they call OneUI Book 4.

It seems rather than re-skinning Windows 11 however, the company will merely be updating all their custom apps such as Samsung Notes and Samsung Galaxy for Windows 11 with their new OneUI 4 styling.

The company will of course also support their technology such as QuickShare and Seamless Earbud Connection on Windows 11.

Samsung says OneUI Book 4 will be coming to the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Check it out in Samsung’s video below.

via SamMobile