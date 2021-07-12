Samsung Internet 15.0 beta released with several new improvements

Samsung today announced the release of Samsung Internet 15.0 beta with several new improvements. This release is focused on user privacy. For example, Samsung Internet 15.0 beta now protects users against fingerprinting with the enhanced anti-tracking technology. Also, when you remove browser data, you will now have greater insight into what will be removed.

With this release, once you activate Secret mode, the browser will remain in Secret mode as a default. Samsung has also introduced a new search widget that makes it easier than ever to search for information from the home screen.

Finally, this beta version of the Samsung browser temporarily stores previous web pages so you can quickly pull them back up without having to reload them, reducing data usage as users flick between pages.

The official version of Samsung Internet 15.0 will be available in late summer.

Source: Samsung