Since we already know everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, we may as well move on to accessories.

Samsung Hungary posted Samsung’s full collection of official cases for the handset, which was quickly picked up by GalaxyVilaga.

There are 5 different case types, including a Transparent, Transparent Standing case, Silicone Case, Smart Clear View Case, Thin Strap Case.

Transparent

Transparent Standing case

Gallery

Silicone Case

Smart Clear View Case

Thin Strap Case

The cases are available in a variety of colours, including black, lavender, olive, red, and white.

According to Onleaks the device will be launched on the 4th January and will cost €759 (128GB) and €829 (256GB) in France. The Galaxy S21 FE will start at £699 and will go up to £749 in the UK. In USA Walmart revealed the pricing to be $699 for 128 GB version. It should hit shelves on the 11th.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.

via SamMobile