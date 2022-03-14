Samsung has announced that later this week they’ll be broadcasting an “awesome” Galaxy A event, so mark your calendars for the 17th of March.

While we can’t yet comment on just how actually awesome this event will be, there should at least be a few things to look forward to, as it’s rumoured we’ll see the reveal of Samsung’s new Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53, the successors to last years A72 and A52 models which were announced at a similar time last year.

According to the leaks and rumours, both the Galaxy A73 and A53 will have an option for 5G connectivity, which will be a new feature for the A73’s model line. The Galaxy A73 is also reportedly set to feature a 6.7 inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a new suite of cameras featuring s a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, according to SamMobile, the Galaxy A53 will feature a similar, albeit smaller, 6.52 inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display and a slightly weaker camera suite that features a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a pair of 5MP cameras.

If you don’t want to trust in the leaks and rumours you’ll have to wait until Thursday to know more, as, for now, Samsung is only stating the marketing waffle that “the awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone.”

Counting down to something Awesome, happening at #SamsungEvent on March 17. Here are some polls in the meantime ?? pic.twitter.com/1lRlGSBrGv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 14, 2022

If you want to make sure you don’t miss Samsung’s Galaxy A event, make sure to tune in to Samsung’s YouTube channel and or the company’s Newsroom at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Thursday the 17th of March.