This year we saw plenty of deals and discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While most of the deals lasted a week, it turns out Samsung is still offering a hefty discount on MicroSD Cards on Amazon. These prices are almost the same as they were on Black Friday and the SD Card offerings are also great compared to the competition.

If you’re someone who has been looking for MicroSD Cards then you can head below to check out the discounts on Samsung’s SD Cards:

All the cards mentioned above come with a 10-year warranty from Samsung as well as with a full-size SD card adapter. Moreover, the cards are supported on almost all the devices including DSLRs, smartphones, laptops and even on IoT devices. We aren’t sure as to why Samsung never went back to the original prices. Nevertheless, this is probably the best deal you could get at the moment so make sure you pick one up as soon as possible.