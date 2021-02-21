Samsung has been working on augmented reality glasses for at least 5 years now, with their Monitorless glasses being shown off as far back as February 2017.

Since then we have seen a few patents and a few concept videos, and today we have another, courtesy of reliable leaker WalkingCat, showing off what Samsung calls the Samsung Glasses Lite.

The Samsung Glasses Lite appear to be much more self-contained than earlier versions, which were powered either by your PC or phone, but such a connection can not be ruled out.

What the video does show is the device being controlled by your Samsung Galaxy Watch, and also presenting a full Dex desktop.

Given the power requirements (both battery and processor) would still be untenantably high it is likely we are still looking at a concept that is several years from being realized.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.