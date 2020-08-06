Samsung Galaxy flagships are powerful, reliable, and, therefore, are very popular. However, Galaxy flagships are far from perfect and one of the complaints that Samsung receives from its users is lack of long term updates. But thankfully, Samsung seems to have addressed the issue by announcing three major Android OS update for Galaxy S10 and newer Galaxy flagships.

Although Samsung didn’t release a list smartphone that will get three major Android OS updates, it’s safe to say that besides the S10 series, Note10 series, S20 series, recently-launched Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, are all going to get three Android OS update.Â This also means that all the premium Galaxy smartphones will receive Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13, while last year’s flagships, including Galaxy S10 series, Note10 series, Galaxy Fold, will receive Android 11 and Android 12.

However, it’s still not clear whether or not Samsung’s premium tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will receive a similar treatment.

This is a great move and it definitely makes the whole Samsung ecosystem more appealing. Three major Android OS updates will also help your flagship Galaxy smartphone remain relevant for quite some time.

Besides the three major updates, there are multiple other reasons to upgrade to the latest Galaxy Note20 smartphones. Both the Note20 and Note20 Ultra are 5G supported smartphones, meaning your Note20 smartphone is future-proof. UWB(short for Ultra Wideband) is another exciting feature that makes the Galaxy Note20 Ultra special. And taking advantage of the feature will be Google’s Nearby Share â€” by simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other UWB equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people youâ€™re facing on to the top of your sharing panel. However, UWB is not available in Galaxy Note20.

