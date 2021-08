Samsung is having its Unpacked 2021 event tomorrow, but if you can’t wait till then you can check out this hands-on video of the flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, posted by YouTube channel DroneMania.

The video gives us our first look at the Under Display Camera in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, and it does look somewhat noticeable. Hopefully, in compensation, this also means camera quality is good.

