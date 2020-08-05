Samsung officially announces Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone, pricing info coming in September

After several leaks over the past few weeks, Samsung today officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 cover display is about the same size as half of the internal display, and would be near bezel-less. Both screens now have punch-hole cameras. The device will comes with the same triple camera as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. This foldable smartphone is available in two colors, Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black.
Product Gallery:
SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD2 SPECS
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
|RAM
|12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB or 512 GB
|Screen
|7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass
6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display
|Battery
|4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging
|Connectivity
|5G
|Camera
|12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside
|Biometrics
|side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Availability
|18th September
|Price
|$1980 (rumored)
Samsung will reveal more information and launch details for Galaxy Z Fold2 in September.
Source: Samsung
