Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone pre-order and release date leaked

After several leaks, Samsung last week officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. During the announcement, Samsung did not reveal the pricing and availability information of this smartphone. @Evleaks last night revealed the availability information of Galaxy Z Fold2, you can find it below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 pre-order starts on September 2nd and the device will be available from September 18th.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 cover display is about the same size as half of the internal display, and would be near bezel-less. Both the displays now have punch-hole cameras. The device will comes with the same triple camera setup as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. This foldable smartphone will be available in two colors, Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD2 SPECS

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September Price $1980 (rumored)

Source: evleaks