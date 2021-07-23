We have already heard some pretty bad news about the under-display camera in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with reports that the camera will be very obvious, with reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe saying the camera will be “easy to see, more obvious than hole” while Max Weinbach agrees, saying “Don’t be excited about Fold3 under-display camera.”

Now recently leaked specs have delivered even more bad news.

The specs, posted by a Korean channel on YouTube, suggests the UDC will have a resolution of only 4 megapixel. Samsung may have settled on that resolution to increase the picture quality. We have heard earlier that Samsung has achieved world-beating transparency for the screen above the camera, with 40% of the light passing through. We also heard that this may have come at the price of an obvious mosaic pattern over the under-screen camera , a mockup which can be seen below:

The specs otherwise read as good news, as it confirms a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12 GB RAM and IPX8 waterproofing.

via SamMobile