Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on the 1st September 2020 at an Unpacked Event.

Much of the details of the device has already leaked, with the biggest unanswered question being the price of the handset.

Now reliable leaker WinFuture has finally revealed the price of the device, and it is better than expected.

Despite the much-improved features of the handset, they report the handset will be around 100 Euro cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Fold, clocking in at 1999 Euro.

Winfuture notes however that the Fold had 512 GB of storage, while the Z Fold 2 only has 256 GB RAM with no expansion.

It is otherwise much better, however, with 5G support, no notch, larger cover display and Ultra-thin Glass.

The Unpacked 2 event will be streamed at 10AM Eastern/7AM Pacific on the 1st September.

The handset will also go on pre-order soon, and a commercial for the device, which makes much of two “immersive” screens, the new 120 Hz support, the new flex mode, enhanced multi-tasking and wireless dex, has already leaked, which can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September in South Korea Price 1999 Euro

via WindowsUnited