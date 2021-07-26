Samsung is in the process of rolling out the July 2021 security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones, and the latest smartphone to get the security patch is the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The security update is rolling out via a firmware update that carries version number F916BXXU1DUF1. However, the firmware update is currently available for Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in Germany.

Besides the Android July 2021 security patch, the update also includes a fix for the Android Auto bug. However, you won’t find any new features in the update. The firmware update will also be rolled out to Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The July security patch is already available for premium Galaxy smartphones like Galaxy Note10, S20, S21, S10, Galaxy Z Flip. The update is also available for the entry-level flagship phone Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S20 FE.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in Germany and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile