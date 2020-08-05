The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is will be the most interesting device Samsung will be announcing today at Unpacked, and before its launch today Evan Blass aka evLeaks has managed to get one more leak in which features a 1 minute hands-on with the device, presumably from its marketing material.

According to XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach the device still has one more secret, with “something even more fantastic about the design” which we will hear about today.

Honesty tho this thing looks fantastic. There's something even more fantastic about the design you'll see tomorrow! https://t.co/CniJkUT56z — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 5, 2020

According to Korean publication DDaily the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost 2398,000 won, the same as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. That translate to $2007, but likely the same $1980 in USA.

The device is also expected to hit shelves on the 18th September. This is consistent with previous reports, which said the software for the handset has not been finished yet.

If your wallet is made of sterner stuff you may opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition, which will cost 4 million won or around or $3,350. That package will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs