YouTube channel Jimmy is Promo have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and have been slowly rolling out hands-on clips.

Their latest is a 2-minute look at Flex Mode on the Z Fold 2.

In Flex Mode, apps will reorient to fit the screen, letting you send messages or browse the web without holding the phone. For example, you can set the phone somewhere flat, like on a table, and use the bottom half of the screen to navigate. Unfold the phone to use the apps in Full screen mode, and partially fold it again to return to Flex Mode.

The video shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in what appears to be Flex Mode for the camera app, gallery and messaging app.

I’m not of our readers will agree, Flex Mode seems somewhat immature, compared to what we have seen from the Surface Duo for example.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs