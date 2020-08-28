Samsung managed to extend their launch season by launching the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on the 5th August and delaying the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on the 1st September 2020 to the 1st September at an Unpacked 2 Event.

Much of the details of the device has already leaked, but today Winfuture took the last step and leaked the handset’s full and detailed spec sheet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G operating system Android 10 Display 7.6 inch foldable, Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120 Hz Infinity-O display (2208 x 1768 pixels) / 6.2 inch Super AMOLED (2260 x 816 pixels) Infinity Flex display, HDR 10+, blue light filter processor Snapdragon 865+ Storage capacity 256 GB UFS 3.1 random access memory 12 GB LPDDR5x Main camera Triple-Cam

(Ultra Wide) 12 megapixels, 1.12µm, f / 2.2

(Wide) 12 Megapixel 1.8µm 2PD OIS, f / 1.8

(Zoom) 12 Megapixel 1.0µm, f / 2.4

intelligent hexa camera system with photo assistants, automatic scene optimization and Error detection, 4K UHD video recording with HDR10 +, ActionCam video stabilization, ultra-wide-angle lens, double optical image stabilization (Dual OIS), super night shot, super slow motion with 960 frames per second, live focus for bokeh effects Front camera 10 megapixels, 1.22 µm, f / 2.2 Camera effects Automatic scene optimization, active error detection, recording suggestions, camera quick start, HDR10 + video, steady video, auto, pro, slow motion, super slow motion, live focus, bokeh effect, food, hyperlapse, panorama, night mode, selfie, group selfie, Filters, stickers, floating camera shutter, Bixby Vision Video Recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) 60fps, playback: HD 8K (7680 x 4320) 60fps particularities Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, improved multitasking – use up to three apps at the same time, stereo speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos technology, Bixby assistant, Samsung Knox secure folder, app pair, AR emoji Sensors Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor SIM cards Nano SIM (4FF) links 4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN, USB Type C Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze battery pack 4500 mAh (up to 31 hours (4G)), fast charging, wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, Fast Charging Dimensions 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm Weight 279 grams Price 1999 Euro, £1799

An ad for the device has also already leaked, which can be seen below:

UK preorders have already opened for the handset, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 priced at £1799. This translates into £1499 without VAT tax, or $1,978, which is pretty close to the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.