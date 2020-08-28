Samsung managed to extend their launch season by launching the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on the 5th August and delaying the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 on the 1st September 2020 to the 1st September at an Unpacked 2 Event.
Much of the details of the device has already leaked, but today Winfuture took the last step and leaked the handset’s full and detailed spec sheet.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs
|Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
|operating system
|Android 10
|Display
|7.6 inch foldable, Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120 Hz Infinity-O display (2208 x 1768 pixels) / 6.2 inch Super AMOLED (2260 x 816 pixels) Infinity Flex display, HDR 10+, blue light filter
|processor
|Snapdragon 865+
|Storage capacity
|256 GB UFS 3.1
|random access memory
|12 GB LPDDR5x
|Main camera
|Triple-Cam
(Ultra Wide) 12 megapixels, 1.12µm, f / 2.2
(Wide) 12 Megapixel 1.8µm 2PD OIS, f / 1.8
(Zoom) 12 Megapixel 1.0µm, f / 2.4
intelligent hexa camera system with photo assistants, automatic scene optimization and Error detection, 4K UHD video recording with HDR10 +, ActionCam video stabilization, ultra-wide-angle lens, double optical image stabilization (Dual OIS), super night shot, super slow motion with 960 frames per second, live focus for bokeh effects
|Front camera
|10 megapixels, 1.22 µm, f / 2.2
|Camera effects
|Automatic scene optimization, active error detection, recording suggestions, camera quick start, HDR10 + video, steady video, auto, pro, slow motion, super slow motion, live focus, bokeh effect, food, hyperlapse, panorama, night mode, selfie, group selfie, Filters, stickers, floating camera shutter, Bixby Vision
|Video
|Recording: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) 60fps, playback: HD 8K (7680 x 4320) 60fps
|particularities
|Fingerprint sensor, face recognition, GPS, improved multitasking – use up to three apps at the same time, stereo speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos technology, Bixby assistant, Samsung Knox secure folder, app pair, AR emoji
|Sensors
|Fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor
|SIM cards
|Nano SIM (4FF)
|links
|4G (LTE), 5G , Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN, USB Type C
|Colours
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|battery pack
|4500 mAh (up to 31 hours (4G)), fast charging, wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare, Fast Charging
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm
|Weight
|279 grams
|Price
|1999 Euro, £1799
An ad for the device has also already leaked, which can be seen below:
UK preorders have already opened for the handset, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 priced at £1799. This translates into £1499 without VAT tax, or $1,978, which is pretty close to the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
