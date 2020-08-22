The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is due to go on pre-order in only a week, on the 1st September, but Samsung has still been coy about the exact features of the handset.

Now an ad for the upcoming device has leaked on twitter, explaining all the important features.

The video makes much of two “immersive” screens, the new 120 Hz support, the new flex mode, enhanced multi-tasking and wireless dex.

See the ad below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September in South Korea Price $1980

via GSMArena