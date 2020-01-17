Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, their Razr-like folding smartphone on the 11th of February.

We have heard previously that the handset would be affordable, and now a new report published by Korean site iNews24 suggests a very reasonable price range, saying the Z Flip will cost between 1 million won ($862) and 1.5 million won ($1,293).

That significantly cheaper than the $1500 Razr, with a significantly more powerful processor and Samsung’s guaranteed good cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (SM-F700F) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch internal screen with an Ultra-Thin Glass display (UTG) which allows the screen to be crease-free and protected but still flexible. Inside it will have an Infinity-O punch-hole camera (like 10 megapixels) while outside it will offer two lenses capable of 8K recording and a small notification area next to the camera.

The while device will articulate on a Hide-Away hinge which allows near-flat closure, possibly held together with magnets or a clasp.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and run Android 10 with OneUi 2.0, likely allowing 2 apps to be run at the same time split between 2 halves of the screen. It is expected to have at least 1800 mAh battery power split between two batteries, and possibly more.

The device will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, USA and will likely cost around $1500, with availability date uncertain.

See the device rendered in video by designer Giuseppe Spinelli – aka Snoreyn for LetsGoDigital below.

Via BGR