Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in the new Mystic Bronze color

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G isn’t going to be very different from the non-5G model in terms of specifications. Apart from the 5G capability, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in the all-new Mystic Bronze color. Check out the promo video that was leaked by evleaks today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual battery – 2500mAh and 704mAh and have support for up to 15W of fast charging. It’ll feature a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The clamshell foldable smartphone will also come with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED panel with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. Powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. This foldable smartphone will sport a 12MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup – 12MP + 10MP.

