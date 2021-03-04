Samsung announces Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged smartphone that can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters

Samsung today announced the new Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged smartphone that is designed for the field and factory. The Galaxy XCover 5 is sleek and easy-to-hold, yet rugged enough to withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters. The device is also IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The device features improved touch sensitivity for use with gloves, and comes with an easy-to-charge, replaceable battery for all day productivity.

Other highlights of Galaxy XCover 5:

The push-to-talk function allows users to stay in contact with anyone throughout the day with a simple push of a button.

You can also configure which apps can be launched with the XCover Key – a customized feature that offers single-touch access to your most frequently used apps such as LED flashlight, emergency calls or maps.

Equipped with the powerful Exynos850 processor, 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage, the Galaxy XCover 5 has the power to keep up with the stringent demands of your business.

The long-lasting, replaceable 3,000mAh battery also supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins so you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the task at hand.

The Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a single 16MP (F1.8) rear camera that provides impeccable sharpness making it effortless to capture professional-grade images and videos.

The Live Focus feature allows the subject of your shot to stand out and the 5MP (F2.2) front camera is ideal for video conferencing. Furthermore, the inclusion of Samsung Knox Capture also allows enterprise-grade scanning right on your phone at a competitive value, without compromising device performance.

The Galaxy XCover 5 also comes equipped with an NFC chip.

The new Galaxy XCover 5 will be available starting March 2021 in select regions around the world.

Source: Samsung