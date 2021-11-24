Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 now available for $179

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is now available starting at just $179 from Amazon US. You can find the deal here.

The main highlight of Galaxy Watch4 is the Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor which uses a single chip to precisely run Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. For the first time, customers can measure their body composition which will give them a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

Other highlights of Galaxy Watch4 series:

Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch – with 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation.

You can have up to 40 hours of battery life– even as it supports the faster processor, higher resolution display, expanded memory and more sophisticated health features.

And when you need more juice quickly, 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

Choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch4 to your compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking.

The Galaxy Watch4 series offers our most complete picture of your sleep patterns yet with greater detail than before. Your compatible smartphone detects the sounds of your snores, while your smartwatch measures your blood oxygen level when you sleep Together with advanced Sleep Scores, you can learn more about your sleep patterns to get better rest.

Galaxy Watch4 & Galaxy Watch4 Classic Product Specifications

Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic Color – 44mm: Black, Green, Silver – 40mm: Black, Pink Gold, Silver – 46mm: Black, Silver – 42mm: Black, Silver Dimensions19

& Weight11 Aluminum case – 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm, 30.3g – 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm, 25.9g Stainless steel case – 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0mm, 52g – 42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 46.5g Display – 44mm: 1.4? (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ – 40mm: 1.2? (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX+ – 46mm: 1.4? (34.6mm) 450×450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX – 42mm: 1.2? (30.4mm) 396×396 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, Corning® Gorilla® with Glass DX Processor Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz (5nm Processor) Memory 1.5GB RAM + 16GB internal storage Battery 44mm/46mm: 361mAh, 40mm/42mm: 247mAh (typical) WPC-based wireless charging OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung20 UI One UI Watch 3 Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Connectivity LTE,21 Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android 6.0 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of RAM

