Samsung Galaxy Watch3 announced with rotating bezel, LTE support and more

After several leaks, Samsung today officially revealed the Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch at its online press event. As expected, the new Galaxy Watch3 comes with a refined design with a rotating round bezel.

Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Sporting a timeless design, this watch is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather — and for the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will also be available in a titanium model that’s both durable and elegant. Galaxy Watch3 also features the popular rotating bezel from previous watch models, which merges form with function. With just a turn of the bezel, you can easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter — combined with a larger display. You can also customize your watch face to perfectly reflect your personal style. You can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own. A library of 40 different complications allows you to personalize your watch face with the information that’s most important to you.

This new smartwatch comes with improved sleep and stress monitoring, the ability to monitor heart rate and oxygen levels, ability to track workouts automatically, LTE connectivity, multi-day battery life and more. As always, this wearable device from Samsung is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Galaxy Watch3 Tech Specs:

Gallery

This new Samsung Galaxy smartwatch will be available in 9 different variants, find the list below.

45mm Black Titanium BT

45mm Black Stainless Steel BT

45mm Black SS LTE

45mm Silver SS BT

45mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Silver SS BT

41mm Silver SS LTE

41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT

41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTE

This new smartwatch range will start at $399 and will go up to $599 for the top variant. Find the European pricing below.

Galaxy Watch3 45mm = 459/469 Euro

Galaxy Watch3 45mm 4G = 509/519 Euro

Galaxy Watch3 41mm = 429/439 Euro

Galaxy Watch3 41mm 4G = 479/489 Euro

Availability:

Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth and LTE will be available beginning tomorrow, August 6, 2020, and will come in 41mm and 45mm variants, starting at $399.99 and $429.99, respectively, for Bluetooth. Galaxy Watch3 LTE will also come in 41mm and 45mm variants, and will start at $449.99 and $479.99, respectively. Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black. The Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available starting in September 2020.

Source: Samsung