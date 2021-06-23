Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 will be Samsung’s first two smartwatches that will be powered by WearOS. This is one of the reasons to get excited about these two products, but people are equally excited about the first looks and specs of these two smartwatches. Fortunately, OnLeaks, in collaboration with GizNext, has finally given us what they claim the first look of the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

As can be seen in the renders, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 features a circular dial, much like its predecessor. But there aren’t any other similarities between Watch Active 4 and its predecessor. As per the tipster, Galaxy Watch Active 4 has a new frame, buttons, and new band fasteners.

Talking about the frame, it’ll be made up of aluminum and will be available in two size options — 40mm and 44mm. As we said in one of our previous posts, the display of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will have a narrow bezel and will be protected by 2D tempered glass. The tipster claims that the Watch Active 4 will be powered by a new 5nm processor and will be based on WearOS. It’ll be available in four color options: Black, Silver, Green, and Gold.

Samsung is reportedly looking to launch the Watch Active 4 on June 28, 2021, at MWC (Mobile World Congress).