Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series—Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic—is based on Google’s WearOS, and this is the first time Samsung smartwatches are running the WearOS. But WearOS isn’t the only thing that’s unique about the Galaxy Watch 4 as it offers some useful health features, and of course, it’s good-looking.
However, the Watch 4 isn’t cheap. The original price of the smartwatch starts at $279.99 and can go up to $329.99. But Amazon can offer Galaxy Watch 4 at a lower price point — the smartwatch is now priced at $229.99. The deal is available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy it right now. You can click here to buy Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.
Galaxy Watch 4 features
- Do More Right From Your Wrist: Galaxy Watch4 works as an extension of your phone so you can talk, stream, and text from your wrist on the go
- Google on Your Wrist: Tap into the power and convenience of select Google services and apps; Pay for coffee, get directions to the park, use Google Assistant or Bixby, and stream from YouTube Music
- Timeless Design, Elevated Style: Show of your style with a luxurious and timeless watch design that’s great for any occasion; Personalize your look even more with a range of stylish watch faces and bands
- Compatible with Android Phones Running Android 6.0 and Above. NOT compatible with iOS.
- WiFi Compatible Only
If you’re using the Watch 4., will you recommend it to others? Let us know down in the comments.