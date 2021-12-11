Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is based on Google’s WearOS, and this is the first time Samsung smartwatches are running the WearOS. But WearOS isn’t the only thing that’s unique about the Galaxy Watch 4 as it offers some useful health features, and of course, it’s good-looking.

However, the Watch 4 isn’t cheap. The original price of the smartwatch starts at $279.99 and can go up to $329.99. But thanks to today’s discount on Amazon, the Galaxy Watch 4 is now available at a lower price point — the smartwatch is now priced at $239.99. The deal is available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy it right now. You can click here to buy Galaxy Watch 4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

Galaxy Watch 4 features

Do More Right From Your Wrist: Galaxy Watch4 works as an extension of your phone so you can talk, stream, and text from your wrist on the go

Google on Your Wrist: Tap into the power and convenience of select Google services and apps; Pay for coffee, get directions to the park, use Google Assistant or Bixby, and stream from YouTube Music

Timeless Design, Elevated Style: Show of your style with a luxurious and timeless watch design that’s great for any occasion; Personalize your look even more with a range of stylish watch faces and bands

Compatible with Android Phones Running Android 6.0 and Above. NOT compatible with iOS.

WiFi Compatible Only

If you’re using the Watch 4., will you recommend it to others? Let us know down in the comments.