Official renders of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic leaked online

We already know that Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Active will be Samsung’s first two smartwatches that will be powered by WearOS. Last week, the official renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Active were leaked online. Today, Galaxy Watch4 Classic from Samsung’s upcoming lineup got leaked. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be available in three sizes: 42mm, 44mm and 46mm. Also, it will feature a rotating bezel which will allow you to easily interact with the UI. This Classic edition smartwatch will be available in While, Black and Grey colors.

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic will be durable than previous gen Samsung smartwatches as it is protected by Gorilla Glass DX/DX+. Also, it is rated at 5ATM and certified for MIL-STD-810G.

Source: AndroidHeadlines