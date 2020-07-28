We saw a 3-minute overview video of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 yesterday, and today we have a full 8-minute unboxing, comparing it to older Samsung smartwatches and also the Apple Watch.

It appears Samsung managed to sell the 41mm bronze Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 early, allowing The Mobile Channel to give the device a good going over.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model Galaxy Watch 3 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Display 1.2 inches 1.4 inches resolution 360 x 360 pixels, SuperAMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX operating system Tizen OS 5.5 CPU Exynos 9110 Storage 1 GB RAM, 8 GB capacity links WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Notifications Calls, SMS, email, social networks particularities Heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68 battery pack 247 mAh 340 mAh Dimensions 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

via Neowin