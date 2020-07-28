We saw a 3-minute overview video of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 yesterday, and today we have a full 8-minute unboxing, comparing it to older Samsung smartwatches and also the Apple Watch.

It appears Samsung managed to sell the 41mm bronze Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 early, allowing The Mobile Channel to give the device a good going over.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
modelGalaxy Watch 3 41mmGalaxy Watch 3 45mm
Display1.2 inches1.4 inches
resolution360 x 360 pixels, SuperAMOLED, Gorilla Glass DX
operating systemTizen OS 5.5
CPUExynos 9110
Storage1 GB RAM, 8 GB capacity
linksWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS
NotificationsCalls, SMS, email, social networks
particularitiesHeart rate monitor, sleep monitor, MIL-STD-810G, 5 ATM, IP68
battery pack247 mAh340 mAh
Dimensions41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm

via Neowin

