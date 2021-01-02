Samsung has started their New Year’s sale with deep discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

The best alternatives to the Apple Watch, the newest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $100.99 off, meaning you can buy 45mm Wi-Fi model for only $379, and the 41mm for $389.

Gallery

It features:

STYLE YOU CAN COUNT ON: Galaxy Watch3 combines style—2 sizes, 2 finishes, three colors and, 50,000 plus watch faces-with military-grade durability and water resistance

You can share the PDF report of your ECG recording with your health care provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on your compatible Galaxy phone

BATTERY BUILT FOR ENDURANCE: The Galaxy Watch3’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with Wireless Power Share

STRONGER INSIGHTS. NEXT-LEVEL FITNESS: Spend your time moving while Galaxy Watch3 tracks seven popular activities automatically. Get more out of each movement thanks to built-in run coaching

LEVEL UP YOUR DOWNTIME: Galaxy Watch3’s automatic sleep tracker offers insights on how to get a better night’s sleep. It also monitors your stress level and helps you recenter with breathing guides

SMART WATCH. SMART LIFE: Integrated Bixby voice functionality can read your texts, make a call or initiate coaching on command and on the go. Samsung Pay lets you leave home without a wallet. And a multilayered defense-grade security platform keeps all your data safe.

ANDROID COMPATIBLE: Pairs seamlessly with Android devices.

The fitness tracker and general smartwatch may be the best way to get your New Year’s resolution started.

Check out the great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 here.

via Neowin