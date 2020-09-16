Samsung is rolling out another update for the Galaxy Watch 3. The new update carries the model number “R8x5FXXU1BTH4” and is available for the LTE-enabled 41mm (SM-R855F) and 45mm (SM-R845F) versions. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

Improves battery usage time

Samsung Health Improves stability – VO2max/SPO2

Measurements, Sleep scores, Heart rate and stress measurement

The new update is rolling out in phases so you might not see the update right away. Currently, it’s rolling out the Galaxy Watch 3 users in Vietnam and is expected to roll out to other countries in the near future.

Via: SamMobile