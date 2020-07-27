Samsung is set to announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 next week, but going by the leaks there will not be too many secrets to reveal.

Techtalktv has managed to get their hands on the smartwatch and have posted a 3-minute video showing the features of the device in detail.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
Bezel size41 mm45mm
Screen size1.2 inch1.4 inch
CaseStainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection, IP68 5ATM water and dust resistance Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection, IP68 5ATM water and dust resistance
Size41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
RAM1GB1GB
Storage8GB8GB
Battery247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
OSTizen OS 5.5Tizen OS 5.5
Sensors HealthActivity, Pulse, BP, ECGActivity, Pulse, BP, ECG

The smartwatch is expected to launch on the 5th August at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event.

via SamMobile

