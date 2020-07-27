Samsung is set to announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 next week, but going by the leaks there will not be too many secrets to reveal.
Techtalktv has managed to get their hands on the smartwatch and have posted a 3-minute video showing the features of the device in detail.
Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.
The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below:
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R9840
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 SM-R850
|Bezel size
|41 mm
|45mm
|Screen size
|1.2 inch
|1.4 inch
|Case
|Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection, IP68 5ATM water and dust resistance
|Stainless steel or titanium, Corning Gorilla Glass DX screen protection, IP68 5ATM water and dust resistance
|Size
|41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm.
|45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm
|RAM
|1GB
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|8GB
|Battery
|247mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
|340mAh battery, 5W wireless charging
|OS
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Sensors Health
|Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG
|Activity, Pulse, BP, ECG
The smartwatch is expected to launch on the 5th August at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event.
via SamMobile
