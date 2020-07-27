Samsung is set to announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 next week, but going by the leaks there will not be too many secrets to reveal.

Techtalktv has managed to get their hands on the smartwatch and have posted a 3-minute video showing the features of the device in detail.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: