Along with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung today announced new Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets at their Unpacked event. Samsung’s flagship tablets are now available in two sizes, 11-inches for the Galaxy Tab S7 and a full 12.4-inches with the Galaxy Tab S7 +.

Packed with cutting-edge features and seamlessly integrated into the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are built to support you in every pursuit—from work, to play, and everything in between. Featuring a new-and-improved S Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, these tablets offer a vast canvas for bringing your ideas to life. Powerful processing, an expanded keyboard that is sold separately, and upgraded versions of Samsung DeX allow you to get more work done in less time with a PC-like experience. With ultra-fast 5G connectivity, you can enjoy uninterrupted mobile gaming and high-definition streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Tab S7 has a 120 Hz TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Tab S7+ has a 120 Hz AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Both tablets come with an improved S-pen with only 9ms latency for paper-like feel. They also support air gestures like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which makes a lot more sense on a larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is only 6.34 mm thick with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + is even thinner at 5.7 mm.

Both tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Octa core SoC processor, and feature high-quality cameras and four AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The large batteries should allow 15-16 hours of uninterrupted use, and the tablets support 45w charging via USB-C, though the bundled charger only offers 15w.

The tablet also comes with a more useful keyboard cover which now offers a trackpad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs:

Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 & Galaxy Tab S7 + model Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7 + Display 11 inch LTPS TFT 500 cd / m² 274 ppi 12.4 inch AMOLED 420 cd / m² 287 ppi resolution WQXGA 2560 x 1600 pixels, 120 Hz WQXGA + 2800 x 1752 pixels, 120 Hz CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro (Octa-Core) Storage 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (other storage options possible), microSD connection USB, Wi-Fi ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT +, (5G optional) Sensors Accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, light sensor, fingerprint sensor (S7 on the side, S7 + OnScreen), face recognition Special S Pen with 9 ms latency, handwriting recognition and Air Gesture, child mode, Wireless DeX, fast charging, data security Knox Audio Quadruple speaker (stereo), Dolby Atmos, integr. microphone Main

camera Dual cam, 13 MP main camera (f / 2.0 aperture) + 5 MP ultra wide-angle lens (f / 2.2 aperture), auto focus, LED flash Front cam 8 MP (aperture f / 2.0), webcam function Video UHD 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) @ 30 fps battery pack 7040 mAh (up to 15h video) 10,090 mAh (up to 16h video) Colours Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze or Mystic Silver Dimensions 253.8 x 165.4 x 6.34 mm 285 mm x 185 mm x 5.7 mm Weight 495 grams 590 grams

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be available in the U.S. this Fall 2020. Galaxy Tab S7 will start at $649.99, and Galaxy Tab S7+ will start at $849.99. Find the European pricing below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7:

Galaxy Tab S7 6/128GB = 699 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7 8/256GB = 779 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7 4G 6/128GB = 799 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7 4G 8/256GB = 879 Euro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+:

Galaxy Tab S7+ 6/128GB = 899 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7+ 8/256GB = 979 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G 6/128GB = 1099 Euro

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G 8/256GB = 1179 Euro

Source: Samsung