Samsung is expected to release its new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. We’ve been hearing about these two new tablets for a while now, but we didn’t get to know much information about them — until now.

The 8GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has recently appeared on the Geekbench database website, giving us key details about the specifications as well as about the performance of the tablet. According to Geekbench listing, the Tab S7 is going to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Rumor has it that Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is going to feature an 11-inch AMOLED display panel with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet is confirmed to pack a 7,760mAh battery and will have support for 5G and an S-Pen.

The Geekbench score of the Tab S7 is also quite good. On Geekbench v5.2.0, the tablet scored a single-core score of 971 and a multi-core score of 2,984. The Geekbench listing also confirmed that the Tab S7 will run on the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 operating system.

via MSP