Samsung announces the availability of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the US

Back in May, Samsung officially unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet that comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display with 2,560 x 1,600 (WQXGA) resolution and S-Pen support. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octo-core processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Today, Samsung announced the availability of this tablet in the US. Both the WiFi and 5G models of this tablet will be available in the US.
- The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will be available in Mystic Black in the U.S. beginning on August 5 starting at $669, at Samsung.com, AT&T and Verizon—with additional availability at T-Mobile, US cellular and other retailers in the coming days.
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) model preorders will begin on August 5 starting at $529.99 and will be available beginning in September in four fun colors to fit your personal style: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Consumers who purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G or pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi) will receive an $80 instant Samsung credit.
Source: Samsung
Comments