Samsung is planning to release a new variant of the Galaxy Tab S6, which will be called Tab S6 Lite and it will more affordable than the original one that launched back in January. And as was the case with the original Tab S6, we already know quite a lot about the upcoming Tab S6 Lite before the launch. Just a couple of days ago, we posted images of the upcoming Tab S6 Lite tablet.

Now, a new leak has given us complete details on the specifications of the tablet. According to the new leak, the Tab S6 Lite will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB(128GB in some parts of the world) of internal storage with microSD expansion support. The tablet will feature a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000×1200. It will also have support for the S Pen.

Gallery

Talking about the camera, the Tab S6 Lite will feature a 5-megapixel front and 8-megapixel rear camera. Rumor also has it that the tablet will be available in the LTE variant. It’ll pack a huge 7,040mAh battery.

Tab S6 Lite will run on Android 10.0 and the price is expected to come in between 350-400 euros.

via SamMobile