Samsung announces Galaxy Tab Active3 ruggedized Android tablet

Samsung today announced Galaxy Tab Active3, a ruggedized Android tablet with improved performance when compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is MIL-STD-810H certified. It can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters with an inbox protective cover and it is IP68 rated dustproof and water resistant. Thanks to Exynos 9810 processor, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage, the new Galaxy Tab Active3 will deliver great performance.

Other Galaxy Tab Active3 features:

Capture E verything: The 13MP rear camera provides perfect clarity for both taking pictures or scanning detailed documents and the 5MP front camera is ideally suited to video or conference calls.

The 13MP rear camera provides perfect clarity for both taking pictures or scanning detailed documents and the 5MP front camera is ideally suited to video or conference calls. Augmented Reality: Google ARCore is now supported and enables new augmented reality services, such as remote training.

Google ARCore is now supported and enables new augmented reality services, such as remote training. Quick A ccess: The Active Key on the side of the device allows instant access to the apps or programs used most often; great for emergency calls, scanning or Push to Talk and so much more.

The Active Key on the side of the device allows instant access to the apps or programs used most often; great for emergency calls, scanning or Push to Talk and so much more. Retail Ready: Galaxy Tab Active3 is optimized for camera-based barcode scanning to help retailers easily manage inventory and scan products for purchase. The Tab Active 3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment.

Galaxy Tab Active3 is optimized for camera-based barcode scanning to help retailers easily manage inventory and scan products for purchase. The Tab Active 3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment. Touch Sensitivity: When turned on in the settings, Touch Sensitivity allows professionals to continue using the Tab Active3 while wearing gloves. No more time spent taking gloves on and off.

When turned on in the settings, Touch Sensitivity allows professionals to continue using the Tab Active3 while wearing gloves. No more time spent taking gloves on and off. IP68 Certified S Pen: Perfect for signature capture and managing complex documents in gloved environments, the S-Pen is also water and dust resistant.

Galaxy Tab Active3 Tech Specs:

Galaxy Tab Active3 Display 8.0” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) PLS TFT LCD Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa-core 2.7GHz + 1.7GHz LTE Support 4G FDD LTE 4G TDD LTE Memory 4GB + 64/128GB microSD up to 1TB Camera Rear: 13MP AF + 5.0MP, Flash Port USB 3.1 Gen 1, Pogo Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM Wi-Fi Direct OS/UPGRADE Android Q GPS GPS + Glonass + Beidou +Galileo Dimensions, Weight 126.8 x 213.8 x 9.9mm, 426g(Wi-Fi) / 429g(LTE) Battery Capacity 5050mAh, User Replaceable Durability IP68 Water and Dust Resistance,

1.5m Anti-shock with inbox protective cover,

MIL-STD-810H Pen S Pen (IP68 Certified) Security Knox Suite Biometric Authentication (Face Recognition, Fingerprint Scanner)

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 will be available in select markets starting today with availability expanding to other regions later.

Source: Samsung