Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ 2-pack now available for just $59.99

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ features both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology so you can find your products with greater accuracy. You can also use AR to get visually guide towards where your missing product is located using your smartphone’s camera. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ 2-pack is now available for $60 from Amazon US. If you need just one of them, you can grab it here for $38.

The AR Finder guides you with an easy-to-follow interface on your UWB-equipped smartphone, such as Galaxy S21+ or S21 Ultra. SmartTag+ also supports SmartThings Find network.

Galaxy SmartTag+ can leverage SmartThings Find’s powerful detection capabilities, allowing you to locate tagged items on a map, even if it’s misplaced somewhere very far from where you are.

SmartThings Find users can choose to opt in via the SmartThings app and enable their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others find their own lost tags or devices.

Once you report your tag as missing in SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy device that has opted in will alert the SmartThings server about its location and you will receive a notification. All data in SmartThings Find is encrypted and protected, so the tag’s location isn’t revealed to anyone but you.

You can order the new Galaxy SmartTag Plus tracker here.