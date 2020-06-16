After Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung is now rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update to two years old Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones. The OneUI 2.1 update comes pre-installed in the recently-released Galaxy S20 series, but the company had promised that it’d bring the update to its older flagships as well.

The OneUI 2.1 update is currently available for the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus users in Korea and Germany(via SamMobile), and it’s expected that Samsung will roll out the update in other parts of the word very soon.

With the latest OneUI 2.1 update installed, Galaxy S9/S9 Plus users will be able to enjoy features like Single Take mode, Pro video, and more in the camera app. And lastly, the update also includes a unified AR hub, where you’ll find all the augmented reality features. The update also includes Android June Security Patch, features such as quick share, music share, which help you share files quickly and easily with nearby Samsung devices via Bluetooth.

The OneUI 2.1 for Galaxy Note9 is expected to be 1.2GB in terms of size. Note9 users can check for the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.