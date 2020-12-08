Samsung Galaxy S21 series has recently been certified in Brazil by Anatel, and as per the certification document, Samsung is not going to include a power adapter or headphones with its upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. The document( Portuguese) says that the phones will not be marketed with a charger or headphones(via GSMArena).

The rumor of Samsung following Apple’s footsteps by not including a charger or earphones with its upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S21 first came into existence a few months back. While Samsung is yet to announce this officially, what we’re seeing in the document provides us enough details to believe that the power adapter won’t be included with the S21 series.

This trend of not including a power adapter with the handset was set by Apple, and ironically, it’s none other than Samsung that mocked the Cupertino-based tech giant for that. The South Korean tech company performed a similar stunt when Apple removed the headphone jack from its smartphone. We all know what happened after that.

And while removing the headphone jack was no big deal, the exclusion of the power adapter won’t make the buyers happy. By not including the power adapter, Samsung will surely manage to cut the production cost. But it seems unlikely that the company will pass the benefit to the consumers and as a result of this, we’ll end up paying more for the S21.

The Galaxy S21 lineup will include S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. As per rumors, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will use a flat display panel, while the most expensive one that’s the S21 Ultra will feature a curved display panel. The size of the bezels on all sides will be the same in the S21 lineup. The S21 lineup will be powered by Snapdragon 875 and has support for 25W fast charging. The S21 will have three cameras at the back and one selfie camera, housing which will be a punch hole camera cutout. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, will have four camera lenses. Both the S21 and S21 Ultra will have one selfie camera, housing which will be a punch hole camera cutout.