As is traditional, nearly everything about Samsung’s upcoming flagships has leaked, but it is unusual to see full video presentations.

Today however we have XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach tweeting short teasers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, which can be seen below.

The videos confirm the design and naming of the handsets, which have leaked earlier.

The handsets are expected to launch on the 14th of January 2021.

via SamMobile