Squeezing in before the launch, we have a brief hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+, posted by Mr Techie.

He notes the handset feels quite slim and light. Notably, the microSD card slot has moved to the bottom of the handset, and there is no memory expansion.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Processor Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Snapdragon 888 5G Storage 256GB 256GB 256GB, 512GB option Screen size 6.2-inch 6.7-inch 6.8-inch Camera 64-megapixel triple camera modules 64-megapixel triple camera modules 108-megapixel S-Pen no no Yes Colour violet, gray, white, and pink violet, silver and black silver and black Launch Date 14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The devices are being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.