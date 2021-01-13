Squeezing in before the launch, we have a brief hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+, posted by Mr Techie.
He notes the handset feels quite slim and light. Notably, the microSD card slot has moved to the bottom of the handset, and there is no memory expansion.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S21 Plus
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Snapdragon 888 5G
|Storage
|256GB
|256GB
|256GB, 512GB option
|Screen size
|6.2-inch
|6.7-inch
|6.8-inch
|Camera
|64-megapixel triple camera modules
|64-megapixel triple camera modules
|108-megapixel
|S-Pen
|no
|no
|Yes
|Colour
|violet, gray, white, and pink
|violet, silver and black
|silver and black
|Launch Date
|14/2/2021
|14/2/2021
|14/2/2021
The devices are being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.
