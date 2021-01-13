Squeezing in before the launch, we have a brief hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S21+, posted by Mr Techie.

He notes the handset feels quite slim and light. Notably, the microSD card slot has moved to the bottom of the handset, and there is no memory expansion.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specs

Galaxy S21Galaxy S21 PlusGalaxy S21 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5GSnapdragon 888 5G
Storage256GB256GB256GB, 512GB option
Screen size6.2-inch6.7-inch6.8-inch
Camera64-megapixel triple camera modules64-megapixel triple camera modules108-megapixel
S-PennonoYes
Colourviolet, gray, white, and pinkviolet, silver and blacksilver and black
Launch Date14/2/2021 14/2/2021 14/2/2021

The devices are being launched on the 14th January at an Unpacked event and will hit shelves on the 29th January 2021.

